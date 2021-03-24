FBI: Season Four; CBS TV Series Renewed for 2021-22

The members of this FBI team will be back on the case during the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the crime drama series for a fourth year.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (De La Garza); Former Wall Streeter Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd) and his partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), an NYPD vet.

In the traditional ratings, the third season of FBI averages a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.93 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 2% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Nine episodes have aired so far this season.

Today, CBS also renewed FBI: Most Wanted for a third season and ordered another spin-off, FBI: International. All three TV shows will be part of the network’s 2021-22 season schedule and the new FBI: International series will launch as part of a three-series crossover.

