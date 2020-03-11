Is it a crime to miss the second season of the FBI TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like FBI is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the FBI season two episodes here.

A CBS crime drama, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, Jeremy Sisto, and Alana De La Garza. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); brilliant analyst Kristen Chazal (Noel); and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (de la Garza).



What do you think? Which season two episodes of the FBI TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should CBS cancel or renew FBI for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.