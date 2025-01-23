FBI: CBS to Air Backdoor Pilot for Potential CIA Spin-Off Series

The FBI universe on CBS might be getting bigger. CBS is looking to create another spin-off of the Dick Wolf series focusing on the CIA in New York City. According to Deadline, a backdoor pilot for the potential series, FBI: CIA, will air later this spring.

It is unclear how this will impact the current FBI spin-offs on the network. FBI has its future locked with a three-season renewal already in place, but FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International each have only one season renewals handed to them last May.

The following was revealed about the possible series:

“The proposed offshoot will be introduced in an upcoming episode of FBI this season, which will serve as backdoor pilot. In it, a dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent are part of a new, clandestine taskforce charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City. Three characters, including the FBI and CIA agent leads, will appear in the planted spinoff episode, airing this spring, and would become series regulars should the project go forward. Casting is currently underway for the roles.”

The FBI franchise returns to CBS next Tuesday night.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the FBI franchise on CBS? Would you watch all four shows if they aired on the network next season?