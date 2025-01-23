The White Lotus: Season Four; HBO Series Renewed Ahead of Season Three Premiere

Fans of The White Lotus do not have to worry about the series ending anytime soon. HBO has renewed the series for a fourth season ahead of its season three premiere next month.

Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood star in season three of the series.

HBO shared the following about season three:

“The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”

The eight-episode season three of The White Lotus premieres on February 16th.

