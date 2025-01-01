White Lotus: Season Three; Natasha Rothwell Discusses Her Return to the HBO Series

White Lotus will return in 2025 with its third season, and a cast member from season one will return for the new season. Natasha Rothwell appeared in season one as the spa manager of the resort featured. In season three, Rothwell will appear as a guest of the resort.

Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Lalisa Manobal star in season three of White Lotus.

According to EW, Rothwell said the following about the HBO series:

“She’s still working at the White Lotus, and she’s in Thailand doing sort of an exchange program to learn more about the wellness programs that the Thailand White Lotus offers. She’s going to be a guest for the first time, even though she’s taking classes and it’s a work trip. She’s staying at the hotel, which is something that she hasn’t done before, and so we get to see her really dip her toe in the other side of life of the upstairs/downstairs of White Lotus. She’s like, ‘Oh, someone’s going to come in and clean my room and I don’t know them?’ She gets a firsthand look at some of the things that I think went unnoticed by her [in] season 1. It’s a really cool exploration of status and her journey and reconciling the fact that her dreams of owning the spa never came to fruition, so what do you do? ‘I’m going to pick myself up and learn something new,’ and still grow in her own way. She thinks she’s going to throw herself into the deep end and learn more about herself and hopefully be ignited to dream again,” Rothwell says. “That’s a really beautiful thing that we see this season with Belinda — her eyes are being opened in new ways.”

White Lotus returns to HBO on February 16th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of White Lotus? Do you plan to watch season three?