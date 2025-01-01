The Kardashians: Season Six Premiere Date and Teaser Released for Hulu Reality Series

The Kardashians has a return date. Season six of the reality series will premiere in February.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are featured in the Hulu series, which follows their lives with all its ups and downs.

The following was revealed about the upcoming season:

“The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives. Season 6 of The Kardashians premieres February 6 on Hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America.”

The trailer for season six of The Kardashians is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this reality series? Do you plan to watch season six?