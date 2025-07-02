Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent: The CW Sets Premiere Date for New Drama Series

Law & Order: Toronto: Criminal Intent is coming to the CW soon. The drama, which aired on Citytv in Canada in 2024, will air on the US network starting in September. The series follows detectives played by Aden Young and Kathleen Munroe as they investigate homicides in the city.

The CW revealed the following about the series:

“The CW Network today announced that the highly-anticipated new drama series LAW & ORDER TORONTO: CRIMINAL INTENT, based on the classic series format from Dick Wolf and starring Aden Young (“Rectify”) and Kathleen Munroe (“City on Fire”), will premiere on Wednesday, September 24 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). LAW & ORDER TORONTO: CRIMINAL INTENT is an original adaptation of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” based on the legendary “Law & Order” global brand. The series’ 2024 launch in Canada was the #1 primetime premiere on Citytv and was the #1 primetime debut for a drama that season. The CW has ordered two seasons of LAW & ORDER TORONTO: CRIMINAL INTENT, with Season 2 slated to air in 2026. The first season follows the Specialized Criminal Investigations Unit’s Detective Sergeants Henry Graff (Aden Young) and Frankie Bateman (Kathleen Munroe), as they investigate high-profile homicides in Canada’s largest metropolis. Their unique investigative skills are showcased through a variety of psychological tactics, with a heavy focus on the motives and actions of criminals. These cases delve into the worlds of high finance, politics, real estate, media, and more. Based on the classic series format created by Dick Wolf and developed by Rene Balcer for Universal Television, LAW & ORDER TORONTO: CRIMINAL INTENT is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. in association with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Citytv, a subsidiary of Rogers Sports & Media. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles the distribution of LAW & ORDER TORONTO: CRIMINAL INTENT. Tassie Cameron serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers on Season 1 are Erin Haskett, Amy Cameron, Alex Patrick, David Valleau, and co-executive producer Tex Antonucci.”

What do you think? Will you watch this series on the CW this fall?