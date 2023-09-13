The Swarm: Season One Viewer Votes

A mysterious force is at work in the first season of the The Swarm TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Swarm is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Swarm here.

A science fiction series on The CW, The Swarm TV show stars Alexander Karim, Cécile de France, Leonie Benesch, Joshua Odjick, Takehiro Hira, Krista Kosonen, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Barbara Sukowa, Oliver Masucci, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Eidin Jalali, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Takuya Kimura, Jack Greenlees, Dutch Johnson, Franziska Weisz, Lydia Wilson, Andrea Guo, Claudia Jurt, Elizabeth Kinnear, and David Vormweg. In the story, strange things are happening in the world’s oceans — whales are destroying boats, deep sea crabs are attacking beaches, mussels are blocking container ships, and an unknown ice worm destabilizes continental slopes and triggers tsunamis. On top of that, a deadly pathogen has spread into the drinking water. A group of scientists theorize that an intelligent life force in the Arctic Ocean’s depths is behind the chaos and risk their lives to stop it.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Swarm TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?