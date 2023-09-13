Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

The Swarm: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

The Swarm TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo: Stefano Delia/Beta Films)

A mysterious force is at work in the first season of the The Swarm TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Swarm is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Swarm here.

A science fiction series on The CW, The Swarm TV show stars Alexander Karim, Cécile de France, Leonie Benesch, Joshua Odjick, Takehiro Hira, Krista Kosonen, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Barbara Sukowa, Oliver Masucci, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Eidin Jalali, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Takuya Kimura, Jack Greenlees, Dutch Johnson, Franziska Weisz, Lydia Wilson, Andrea Guo, Claudia Jurt, Elizabeth Kinnear, and David Vormweg. In the story, strange things are happening in the world’s oceans — whales are destroying boats, deep sea crabs are attacking beaches, mussels are blocking container ships, and an unknown ice worm destabilizes continental slopes and triggers tsunamis. On top of that, a deadly pathogen has spread into the drinking water. A group of scientists theorize that an intelligent life force in the Arctic Ocean’s depths is behind the chaos and risk their lives to stop it.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Swarm TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Swarm should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x