Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 12, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Alexander Karim, Cécile de France, Leonie Benesch, Joshua Odjick, Takehiro Hira, Krista Kosonen, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Barbara Sukowa, Oliver Masucci, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Eidin Jalali, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Takuya Kimura, Jack Greenlees, Dutch Johnson, Franziska Weisz, Lydia Wilson, Andrea Guo, Claudia Jurt, Elizabeth Kinnear, and David Vormweg.

TV show description:

A science fiction series, The Swarm TV show is based on the novel by Frank Schätzing and was the most expensive German TV production of all time.

In the story, strange things are happening in the world’s oceans — whales are destroying boats, deep sea crabs are attacking beaches, mussels are blocking container ships, and an unknown ice worm destabilizes continental slopes and triggers tsunamis. On top of that, a deadly pathogen has spread into the drinking water.

Nobody can draw a connection between the seemingly random attacks until a specialized group of scientists comes together. They theorize that an intelligent life force dwelling in the deep can manipulate the ocean and everything that resides in it. They believe the being has witnessed humans’ destruction of the seas and has decided to drive us to extinction.

Unfortunately, hardly anyone believes their findings. And so, the group is forced to undertake a life-threatening mission, tracking the intelligent life force within the Arctic Ocean.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

