Bump: Season Two Ratings

While the Bump TV series has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons in Australia, there’s no guarantee that The CW will air the episodes. The network’s new management is focusing on making The CW profitable but airing low-cost and acquired programming. A few low-rated acquired series have already been pulled this summer. Could future airings of Bump end up being cancelled by The CW? Stay tuned.

An Australian comedy-drama series, the Bump TV show stars Claudia Karvan, Nathalie Morris, Carlos Sanson Jr., Angus Sampson, Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez, Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, and Paula Garcia. The story revolves around Olympia “Oly” Chalmers-Davis (Morris), an overachieving 17-year-old student with grand plans for the future. At school one day, Oly collapses in agony, is rushed to the hospital, and ends up having a baby that’s not her boyfriend’s. Instead, Santiago “Santi” Hernandez (Sanson Jr.) is the father. The Hernandez and Chalmers families clash over differing expectations of family obligations. Both sets of grandparents are going through their own struggles, and a baby sets each of them off in their own way.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Bump on The CW averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 261,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



