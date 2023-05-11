Bump: Season Two of Australian Comedy-Drama Series Picked Up by The CW

Oly and her family’s stories will continue on The CW. The network has picked up the second season of the Bump TV show. The series has been renewed through season three in Australia, where it originates.

A comedy-drama, the Bump TV show stars Nathalie Morris, Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, Claudia Karvan, Angus Samson, Carlos Sanson Jr., Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez, and Paula Garcia. The story follows Olympia “Oly” Chalmers-Davis (Morris), an overachieving 17-year-old student who, along with her best friend Reema (Arain), has great plans for the future. Her boyfriend, Lachie (Thurnwald), is the son of a doctor and checks all of the right boxes. At school one day, Oly collapses in agony. As she’s rushed hospital in an ambulance, Oly and Angie are both stunned and horrified to discover that Oly is in labor with a baby that’s not her boyfriend’s. In deep shock, Oly and her parents must acknowledge how her life has irrevocably changed.

Airing on Thursday nights last summer, the first season of Bump averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 261,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Now that The CW is primarily owned by Nexstar, the network is focusing on airing inexpensive programming — primarily unscripted and acquired series. Management has said that the goal is for the network to become profitable by 2025.

Season two of Bump will debut at some point this summer on The CW. The network has not released a specific date yet.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Bump TV show on The CW? Are you glad that the network has picked up the second season?

