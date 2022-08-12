Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 11, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nathalie Morris, Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, Claudia Karvan, Angus Samson, Carlos Sanson Jr., Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez, and Paula Garcia.

TV show description:

An Australian comedy-drama series, the Bump TV show was created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro.

The story follows Olympia “Oly” Chalmers-Davis (Morris), an overachieving 17-year-old student who knows exactly where she’s going. Her boyfriend, Lachie (Thurnwald), is the son of a doctor and ticks all of the right boxes. Oly and her best friend, Reema (Arain), share an ambitious 10-year plan — achieve top grades, international relations at a university, work for the UN, and save the world.

Oly’s mother, Angie (Karvan) is the head of English at her inner-city high school and her father, Dom (Samson), is a recently redundant executive who’s been spending nights on his moored boat. Angie and Dom are lost in their own mid-life reckoning.

At school one day, Oly collapses in agony. As she’s rushed hospital in an ambulance, Oly and Angie are both stunned and horrified to discover that Oly is in labor. Blindsided and in deep shock, Oly rejects the baby entirely. If she doesn’t acknowledge the baby, then she doesn’t have to acknowledge how her life has irrevocably changed — or that the baby’s father is not her boyfriend but instead Santiago “Santi” Hernandez (Sanson, Jr.), the laid-back son of Angie’s major work crush, Chilean soccer coach Matias (Scheihing-Vasquez).

The Hernandez and Chalmers families clash over differing expectations of family obligations. With Angie and Dom on the brink of separation already, and Matias and his wife Rosa (Garcia) battling their own messy household dynamic, the arrival of the baby sets off each family in different ways.

As the story develops, we see what drew Oly and Santi together in the first place. This big surprise could bring them closer if they can find a way to navigate this sudden onset of adulthood, and if their families don’t get in the way.

