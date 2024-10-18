Outlander: Season 7B Trailer and Key Art Unveiled by Starz Ahead of November Premiere

Outlander returns next month with the second half of season seven, and Starz has released a brand-new trailer and key art teasing the drama’s return. The series has already been renewed for an eighth and final season.

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, John Bell, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Caitlin o’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Hugh Ross, Sarah Collier, Mark Lewis Jones, and Alexander Vhalos star in the time-travel drama series, which follows Claire Randall (Balfe), who travels back in time to Scotland in the 1700s and is forced to marry Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser (Heughan).

Starz revealed the following about the second half of season seven:

Coming off the first half of Outlander Season 7, we find Claire, Jamie and Young Ian leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?

Outlander returns on November 22nd. The new key art and trailer are below.

