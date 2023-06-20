Outlander: Season Seven Ratings

We don’t have to wonder about the fate of Outlander or worry that it might be cancelled any longer. Starz has already announced that the popular show has been renewed for an eighth and final season. Will that truly be the end of Claire and Jamie? Stay tuned.

A historical time travel drama series, the Outlander TV show stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, with Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, John Bell, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Caitlin o’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Hugh Ross, Sarah Collier, Mark Lewis Jones, and Alexander Vhalos. The story follows Claire Randall (Balfe), a married combat nurse from 1945, who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743 Scotland. When forced to marry Jamie Fraser (Heughan), a chivalrous young Scottish warrior, Claire’s heart is torn between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives. In season seven, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. To protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War.

