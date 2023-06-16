Outlander: Season Seven Viewer Votes

The Frasers’ world is changing in the seventh season of the Outlander TV show on Starz. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Outlander is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Outlander here.

A Starz historical time travel drama series, the Outlander TV show stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, with Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, John Bell, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Caitlin o’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Hugh Ross, Sarah Collier, Mark Lewis Jones, and Alexander Vhalos. The story follows Claire Randall (Balfe), a married combat nurse from 1945, who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743 Scotland. When forced to marry Jamie Fraser (Heughan), a chivalrous young Scottish warrior, Claire’s heart is torn between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives. In season seven, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Outlander TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad Outlander has been renewed for an eighth season on Starz?