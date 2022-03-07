Outlander: Season Six Viewer Votes

Will Claire and Jamie be able to successfully defend their new home in the sixth season of the Outlander TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Outlander is cancelled or renewed for season seven . Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Outlander here.

A Starz historical time travel drama series, the Outlander TV show stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, with Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds, Alexander Vlahos, Sarah Collier, Hugh Ross, Chris Larkin, Andrew & Matthew Adair, Antony Byrne, Euan Bennet, New Dennehy, Kyle Rees, Robin Scott, Robin Laing, Glen Gould, Simon R. Baker, Joanne Thompson, Caleb Reynolds, Braeden Clarke, Morgan Holstrom, David Berry, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. The story follows time-traveling 20th Century doctor Claire Fraser (Balfe) and her 18th Century Scots Highlander husband, Jamie Fraser (Heughan). In season six, Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love continues as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society, which (as Claire knows all too well) is unwittingly marching towards Revolution.





Are you glad that Outlander has been renewed for a seventh season on Starz?