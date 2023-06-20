Outlander: Season Eight — Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A historical time travel drama series airing on the Starz cable channel, the Outlander TV show stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, with Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, John Bell, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Caitlin o’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Hugh Ross, Sarah Collier, Mark Lewis Jones, and Alexander Vhalos. The story follows Claire Randall (Balfe), a married combat nurse from 1945, who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743 Scotland. When forced to marry Jamie Fraser (Heughan), a chivalrous young Scottish warrior, Claire’s heart is torn between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives. In season seven, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion. To protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Outlander averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 387,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 52% in the demo and down by 26% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Outlander stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



We don’t have to wonder about the future of Outlander on Starz. The drama series has already been renewed for an eighth and final season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Outlander cancellation or renewal news.



