Outlander: Season Seven Premiere Date and Photos Released by Starz (Watch)

Claire and Jamie Fraser are returning just in time for summer. Starz has announced a premiere date for the seventh season of the Outlander TV series and released some early photos.

A historical time travel drama series inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling novels, the Outlander TV show stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, with Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, and Paul Gorman. New additions for season seven include Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips. The story follows time-traveling 20th Century doctor Claire Fraser (Balfe) and her 18th Century Scots Highlander husband, Jamie Fraser (Heughan).

Season seven will have 16 installments which will be split into two parts. The first batch will begin airing Friday, June 16th, and the second set of eight will be released next year. It was previously revealed that the popular show was renewed for an eighth and final season. In addition, a prequel series centering on Jamie Fraser’s parents, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, has also been ordered.

Here’s a first look at the seventh season of Outlander:

What do you think? Do you look forward to the new seasons of the Outlander TV show? Are you disappointed that the Starz series ends with season eight, or is that the right time to wrap things up?

