Pop Culture Jeopardy!: Prime Video Orders Quiz Show Spin-Off Series

Get ready for more Jeopardy! Prime Video has ordered Pop Culture Jeopardy!, a spin-off of the long-running quiz game show. In this new series, contestants will take on questions from pop culture, covering everything from Marvel, Zendaya, and more.

This is the first time a spin-off of the popular quiz is set for just a streaming audience. ABC airs Jeopardy! Masters and Celebrity Jeopardy! Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“At its inaugural upfront presentation, Prime Video announced it has ordered Pop Culture Jeopardy! from Sony Pictures Television (SPT). This collaboration marks the first time that the SPT Game Show Division will expand the Jeopardy! franchise into streaming, creating a new extension series for Prime Video’s global audience. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Prime has all your entertainment and streaming needs in a single membership. Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights. “Pop Culture Jeopardy! is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations.” “We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series,” said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. “With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind… it’s going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike.” Pop Culture Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Prime Video. Seven-time Emmy Award winner, Michael Davies, serves as executive producer. A host will be announced at a later date. For those who wish to compete on Pop Culture Jeopardy!, information regarding the contestant application process will be available soon.”

The premiere date for Pop Culture Jeopardy! will be announced later.

