Overcompensating: Prime Video Orders Ensemble Comedy Series from Benito Skinner

Overcompensating is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the new series from Benito Skinner – who will write, star, and executive produce.

The comedy will follow Benny (Skinner) as he tries to figure out who he is while attending college. Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin also executive produce the series. Additional cast will be announced later.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced it has ordered Benito Skinner’s Overcompensating to series. Skinner will write, star, and executive produce with Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin of Strong Baby. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charli XCX will produce original music for the series. Overcompensating is co-produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios and set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Overcompensating is a college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs. With guidance from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are. “The moment we heard this story from Benny, we knew it was an irresistible, bold story that would captivate and inspire our global Prime Video customers,” said Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly owned development, Amazon MGM Studios. “We look forward to Benito’s laugh-out-loud series coming to life with original music from Charli XCX and all the talented teams involved at A24 and Strong Baby who consistently deliver beautifully executed storytelling.” “I am so honored and excited to be partnering with Prime Video, A24, and Strong Baby to bring you Overcompensating,” said Skinner. “I wrote this pilot four years ago in an attempt to make people laugh, feel a little less alone, and maybe to work through some residual college trauma. Since then, the project has found the perfect partners and we are all so excited for people to see this show we love so much. I also want to thank Charli XCX for not being freaked out when I asked her if she would do the music before even introducing myself. Highly recommend! Mom and Dad… I’m going back to college!” Skinner can be recognized from his viral characters and sketches under the name Benny Drama, where he has collaborated with Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and others. One of Variety’s “Comics to Watch,” he will next be seen co-starring alongside Chelsea Peretti, Amy Poehler, Kate Berlant, and Meg Stalter in the feature film First Time Female Director. Skinner also recently completed a nationwide live-theater tour of his beloved podcast, Ride, alongside co-host Mary Beth Barone. Other television appearances include Queer as Folk and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Benito Skinner created the series, will write, and executive produce. Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin will executive produce for Strong Baby, and Charli XCX will serve as executive music producer. The series is produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios.”

The premiere date for Overcompensating will be announced later.

