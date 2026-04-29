The White Lotus: Season Four; Laura Dern Joins HBO Series in Recasting

The White Lotus has added Laura Dern to its cast. The actress has joined the series to replace Helena Bonham Carter, who departed the drama shortly after production began.

According to Deadline, Mike White is creating a character specifically for Dern, but no details about her role have been revealed. However, the role is central to the season’s story.

Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Max Greenfield, Charlie Hall, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, Jarrad Paul, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz were previously cast in the HBO series.

Executive producer David Bernad revealed more about season four’s story to Deadline earlier this week. He said the following:

“Early on, Mike talked about wanting to do Season 4 as the life of an artist – the loneliness and the pain. That’s a throughline that runs throughout the season. As we located the show at the Cannes Film festival, this idea of fame popped up and who has the world’s attention? Who can grab it and who is the plus one in a relationship? What are the things that satisfy us? Is it the love of an intimate partner, the love of strangers, what do we prioritize in people? It really examines the things we value as people and what is attractive to us, and how fame can be corrosive and dictate your choices in life. Some of the characters are existentially reflecting on those choices, some are reflecting on the choices and sacrifices they made as artists, and some are just starting to enter into this world of fame. Mike does a brilliant job of capturing how relationships can be corroded.”

The premiere date for season four of The White Lotus will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Do you plan to watch its fourth season?