Shifting Gears: Season Three Renewal; Tim Allen Sitcom Returning for 2026-27 on ABC

Tim Allen is staying on ABC for the 2026-27 TV season. The network has renewed the Shifting Gears comedy series for a third season. The second season of 13 episodes finished airing in February.

A multi-camera comedy series, the Shifting Gears TV show was created by Julie Thacker Scully & Mike Scully. It stars Tim Allen, Kat Dennings, Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis. Jenna Elfman, Cynthia Quiles, Lucas Neff, and Nancy Travis recur. Guests in season two include Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, Debbe Dunning, Lilly Singh, Mookie Betts, Gabriel Iglesias, and Lori Greiner. In the story, Matt (Allen) is the stubborn and widowed garage owner specializing in fixing vintage and custom cars. Helping him are wisecracking and wheelchair-bound Stich (Mitchell) and handsome but not too bright Gabriel (Scott). Matt’s world is turned upside down when his estranged wild-child daughter returns, driving the Pontiac PTO she “borrowed” from him 15 years earlier. Riley (Dennings) was supposed to go to law school but got pregnant out of high school and she and her musician boyfriend departed for Las Vegas. Now, Riley’s getting a divorce, has two kids, and needs a place to live. Her son is a moody teen, Carter (Simkins), and her daughter is sweet Georgia (Margolis), a fan of Shark Tank’s Lori Greiner, who dreams of becoming very wealthy someday. Before her death, Riley’s mom helped Matt and his daughter communicate. Since her passing, they haven’t talked; now, father and daughter must learn to get along on their own.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the second season of Shifting Gears averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.04 million viewers (includes Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season one, that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. It’s ABC’s second-highest rated scripted series in the demo.

The network announced the renewal via social media:

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Shifting Gears series on ABC? Are you glad this comedy show has been renewed for a third year?

