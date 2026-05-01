Scrubs: Season Two; 2026-27 Renewal Announced for ABC Sitcom Revival

Scrubs is still a “superman” for ABC. The network has renewed the sitcom revival for a second season and 2026-27. The first season of nine episodes finished airing in mid-April.

A revival of the medical sitcom that ran for nine seasons, from 2001 until 2010, the Scrubs TV series was created by Bill Lawrence. This incarnation stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke. Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley guest alongside Vanessa Bayer, Rachel Bilson, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, Neil Flynn, Lisa Gilroy, David Gridley, Phill Lewis, Robert Maschio, X Mayo, Christa Miller, Layla Mohammadi, Amanda Morrow, Andy Ridings, and Michael James Scott. In the story, Dr. John Dorian (Braff) and Dr. Christopher Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time at Sacred Heart Hospital. Medicine and some of the staff have changed but their bromance has stood the test of time. Also still in the picture are Dr. Elliot Reid (Chalke); Nurse Carla Espinosa (Reyes), and Dr. Perry Cox (McGinley). Sibby (Bayer) runs a wellness program for the faculty and staff and Dr. Eric Park (Booster) is an attending physician. Interns include Serena (Bunn), Asher (Dudman), Blake (Gridley), Amara (Mohammadi), and Dashana (Morrow).

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Scrubs averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.28 million viewers (includes Fast Affiliate data). It’s ABC’s highest rated scripted series in the demo this season.

The network announced the renewal via social media:

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the revival of the Scrubs TV series? Are you glad ABC has renewed the comedy for a second season?

