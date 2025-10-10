9-1-1: Nashville: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The original 9-1-1 series has been a highly-rated series for both FOX and ABC. Meanwhile, the 9-1-1: Lone Star series didn’t perform quite as well and was cancelled after a five-season run on FOX. Now, ABC has introduced 9-1-1: Nashville. Will it also have a long run? Will 9-1-1: Nashville be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the 9-1-1: Nashville TV show stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz and Hunter McVey. Gregory Alan Williams, MacKenzie Porter, and Tim Matheson recur. The program is the third series in the 9-1-1 franchise. The series is a high-octane drama and follows the lives of emergency responders — including firefighters, paramedics, and police officers — as they face life-threatening situations. Captain Don Hart (O’Donnell) leads a Nashville firehouse, is a veteran fire fighter, and a former rodeo rider.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

TV SHOW STATUS As of October 10, 2025, 9-1-1: Nashville has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

