American Idol: Season 23 Ratings (Season Eight on ABC)

After seven seasons of American Idol on ABC, Katy Perry isn’t returning to the judges’ table. She’s being replaced by Carrie Underwood. Will this change impact the show’s ratings in a negative or positive way? Will American Idol be cancelled or renewed for season 24? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, the American Idol TV show features season four winner Underwood with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges’ table in season 23 (the eighth season on ABC). Ryan Seacrest returns as host. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/11 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: On Sundays, season 22 of American Idol on ABC averaged a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.83 million viewers. On Mondays, the episodes averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.15 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 12, 2025, American Idol has not been cancelled or renewed for a 24th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the American Idol TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 24th season?