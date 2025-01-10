Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season Three Ratings

The primetime celebrity version of the popular syndicated Jeopardy! is back. The regular show has been on the air for decades, but primetime is a different story. How long will this incarnation survive on ABC’s schedule? Will Celebrity Jeopardy! be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition and is hosted by Ken Jennings. In this version, three celebrity contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible for their favorite charities. As always, players must respond to trivia clues in the form of a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds. The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. Contestants initially play in quarterfinal rounds, and the winners move on to the semifinals and possibly, the finals. Contestants in the third season include Brian Jordan Alvarez, Blake Anderson, Brian Jordan Alvarez, W. Kamau Bell, Corbin Bleu, Rachel Brosnahan, Yvette Nicole Brown, D’Arcy Carden, Margaret Cho, Sherry Cola, Chris Distefano, Omar J. Dorsey, Susie Essman, Fortune Feimster, Dave Friedberg, Seth Green, Max Greenfield, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Camilla Luddington, Natalie Morales, Ana Navarro, Melissa Peterman, Phoebe Robinson, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Roy Wood Jr.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.05 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



As of January 11, 2025, Celebrity Jeopardy! has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

