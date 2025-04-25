Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Three Trailer and Key Art Released by Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution returns to Paramount+ next month, and the streaming service has released a new trailer and key art for season three.

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster reprise their roles from the original Criminal Minds series on CBS as the series continues to follow the BAU of the FBI.

Paramount+ shared the following about season three:

“The new season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION premieres on Thursday, May 8 on Paramount+. This season will premiere with one episode, with each episode dropping weekly thereafter through the season finale on July 10. Season 18 of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION picks up six months after prisoners attack the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit, leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda.”

The trailer and new key art for season three are below.

