Zoey 101: Paramount+ Releases Trailer and Key Art for Reunion Movie

Zoey 101 fans are in for a treat this July. The reunion movie, titled Zoey 102, has a release date on Paramount+. The streaming service announced the date of the film with the release of a trailer and key art.

The original series follows teen Zoey (Jamie Lynn Spears) after she starts attending a boarding school that previously only admitted boys. Zoey 101 aired for four seasons between 2005 and 2008 on Nickelodeon.

Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, and Jack Salvatore star in the Zoey 102 movie, which picks up the characters’ lives years later and includes a big wedding. The cast also includes Thomas Lennon, Owen Thiele, Dean Geyer, Audrey Whitby, and Zach Zagoria.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming reunion movie in a press release.

The trailer and poster for Zoey 102 are below.

