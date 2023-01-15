Zoey 101: Nickelodeon Begins Production on Reunion Movie Starring Jamie Lynn Spears

Zoey 101 fans will soon see a reunion movie starring Jamie Lynn Spears. Production has begun on Zoey 102, which will also star Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, and Jack Salvatore. Zoey 101 aired for four seasons on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. The series followed Zoey Brooks (Spears) as she attending boarding school in Malibu, California.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the reunion film in a press release.

“Nickelodeon today announced the start of production on ZOEY 102 (working title), a full-length original movie based on characters from the hit live-action Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101.” The movie follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day. Production is underway in North Carolina, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

The movie will star Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey Brooks”), Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barret”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”).

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” Spears said. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

ZOEY 102 (working title) is directed by Nancy Hower (“Saturdays,” “So Help Me Todd,” “QuickDraw”) and Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby (“Betch,” “Drama Club,” “All That”) wrote the script. Jamie Lynn Spears serves as executive producer along with Alexis Fisher, Hower and Sherer & Whitby. Production of ZOEY 102 (working title) for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action. Linda Halder serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production.

The YA movie ZOEY 102 (working title) is based on characters from the iconic series “Zoey 101,” which debuted on Nickelodeon in January 2005, and quickly emerged as one of the top live-action kids’ series on all of television. The series follows Zoey Brooks as she enrolls in Pacific Coast Academy, a school that previously only allowed boys to attend. Throughout the series, Zoey and her friends navigate life as teenagers in a boarding school. The original Nickelodeon series was created by Dan Schneider.

ZOEY 102 (working title) joins Paramount+’s growing lineup of YA content, including the service’s hit iCARLY series revival, which was renewed for a third season, as well as the recently released film HONOR SOCIETY, starring Angourie Rice (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Mare of Easttown”) and Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”). Both projects were also produced by Paramount’s Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Studios.”