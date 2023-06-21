1923: Season Two of Paramount+ Series “Delayed Indefinitely” Due to Writers Strike

The writers strike is claiming another victim. Production on season two of 1923 has been delayed indefinitely due to the shutdown. Taylor Sheridan created the Yellowstone prequel series and it is released on Paramount+.

Starring Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Roché, Isabel May, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Jacques Schembri, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Timothy Dalton, the Paramount+ series follows a generation of the Dutton family living during the early part of the 20th Century.

Production of 1923 season two had been scheduled to start on June 5th. Deadline revealed the following:

According to a report from NBC Montana, Butte Civic Center manager Bill Melvin said he was contacted by the production of the Paramount+ series that filming had been postponed as the WGA strike continues. Filming for the sophomore season of 1923 was due to start on Monday, June 5, and according to Melvin, production is paying $75,000 a month to use the Civic Center through the end of the year.

Season one of the historical drama was released on Paramount+ earlier this year. Originally, the series was intended as a one-season limited series, but it was later expanded to two eight-episode seasons.

What do you think? Are you a fan of 1923? Do you want to see season two of the Paramount+ series?