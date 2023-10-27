Rabbit Hole: Cancelled, No Season Two for Kiefer Sutherland Spy Drama on Paramount+

Rabbit Hole will not continue for a second season on Paramount+. Fatal Attraction was also cancelled after one season by the streamer this week.

Premiering in March 2023 on the streaming service, Rabbit Hole is a spy drama that stars Kiefer Sutherland as a corporate spy framed for murder. Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang also star in the eight-episode first season.

Paramount+ released the following statement about the cancellation of both shows:

“We want to thank both series’ entire creative teams, crews and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life. Both Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole will continue to be available on Paramount+ for audiences to discover.”

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of Rabbit Hole? Were you hoping for a second season?