Fatal Attraction: Cancelled; No Season Two for Paramount+ Reboot Series

Fatal Attraction will not be returning for a second season. The thriller is one of two shows the streaming service has cancelled this week. Kiefer Sutherland’s Rabbit Hole was also dropped after one season.

Starring Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman, the eight-episode series reimagined the 1980s thriller movie starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.

Paramount+ described the series this way:

The all-new series is a deep dive reimagining of the 1980s cultural touchstone FATAL ATTRACTION through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics and murder. In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Lizzy Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

The following statement was released by the streamer regarding the shows’ cancellations:

“We want to thank both series’ entire creative teams, crews and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life. Both Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole will continue to be available on Paramount+ for audiences to discover.”

The series premiered in April 2023, with its finale being released on May 28th.

