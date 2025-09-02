House of Guinness: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Series from Steven Knight

House of Guinness is set to arrive later this month, and now viewers are getting a closer look at the series. Netflix has released a trailer for the eight-episode series, which is the latest from Steven Knight. Photos were released last month.

Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, and James Norton star in the series, which follows the Guinness family and the brand they created.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“House of Guinness will premiere on Netflix on September 25, 2025. House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Netflix series later this month?