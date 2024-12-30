Leanne: Five Join Netflix Comedy Series from Leanne Morgan, Chuck Lorre, and Susan McMartin

Leanne is headed soon to Netflix, and five new faces have been added to the series’ cast from Leanne Morgan, Chuck Lorre, and Susan McMartin. Netflix ordered the comedy in April.

According to Variety, Ryan Stiles, Blake Clark, Graham Rogers, Hannah Pilkes, and Celia Weston are joining Morgan and the previously cast Kristen Johnston in the series, which follows Leanne as she starts her life over after her husband leaves her for another woman.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play in Leanne:

“Rogers will play Tyler, Leanne’s son, described as “her pride and joy. A new dad who’s cowed by his dominating wife, Tyler has the pressures that come with starting your own family while at the same time trying to navigate how to walk through the unexpected demise of his parents’ marriage.” Pilkes will play Josie, Leanne’s daughter, said to be “the complete opposite of Tyler. A partier, a rule breaker, a seeker of fun. In and out of jobs, in and out of relationships, Josie has always known her brother is the golden child, so she accepted her role as the rebel early on and never disappoints in fulfilling it.” Stiles will play Bill, Leanne’s ex-husband. “Married to Leanne for 33 years, Bill built his RV business to provide a good life for his family. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and son-in-law, Bill always put family first… until now. Having just blown up his life by leaving Leanne for another woman, Bill, for the first time, has no idea what he’s doing.” Weston is set as Mama Margaret, Leanne and Carol’s (Johnston) mother and the matriarch of the family. “A faithful member of the church and community, Mama always has a kind word and a glass-half-full attitude. She’s fully prepared for death but will probably outlive them all.” Clark plays Daddy John, Leanne and Carol’s father. “A bit old school when it comes to the roles of men and women. Strong, outspoken and would do anything for his family.”

The premiere date for Leanne will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new comedy when it arrives on Netflix?