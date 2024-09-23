One Piece: Season Two; Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova Join Netflix Live-Action Series, Teaser Released

Season two of One Piece is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and two new cast members have been announced. Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova have joined the live-action series based on the popular manga of the same name.

Manganiello & Abova are not the only new additions to the cast for season two. They join previously announced Charithra Chandran, Katey Sagal, Mark Harelik, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Brendan Sean Murray, Callum Kerr, Camrus Johnson, Clive Russell, Daniel Lasker, David Dastmalchian, Jazzara Jaslyn, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, Ty Keogh, and Werner Coetser. Meanwhile, Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, and Michael Dorman are returning from season one.

Netflix also shared with fans several behind-the-scenes clips from the series’ set, including a table read featuring the cast.

Netflix revealed the following about the series:

ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Check out all the new teasers for season two of One Piece below.

Joe Manganiello’s official coronation as Mr. 0 by One Piece showrunner Matt Owens at #GeekedWeek! “To be trusted with one of the greatest characters ever… I’ve been waiting for this my entire career.” pic.twitter.com/K0Cxx4pzmU — Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2024

