Destination X: Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Boys) to Host Travel Competition Series on NBC

Destination X has its host. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Boys) will host the new travel competition series, which will premiere on NBC in early 2025. Morgan will also serve as an executive producer of the series.

In the Destination X series, competitors use clues to figure out where they are after arriving at their location via a blacked-out bus.

NBC released a press release with more about the series.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead,” “The Boys”) has been named the host of NBC’s upcoming adventure reality competition series “Destination X.” This marks Morgan’s first unscripted project. He also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Based on the award-winning Belgian format, the innovative series will combine spectacular adventure travel and immersive gameplay with the ultimate guessing game.

“Jeffrey Dean Morgan embodies the mischievous international man of mystery, making him the perfect host and puppet master for this new travel adventure series,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, Competition and Game Shows, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “He’s dashing, charming, playful and the ultimate travel companion!”

“When thinking about who we’d want to travel around the world with, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was the first person to come to mind,” said Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “’Destination X’ is filled with adventure, excitement and intrigue, all the characteristics that Jeffrey exemplifies.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan added, “‘Destination X’ captivated me with its blend of travel, mystery, and gaming. I can’t wait to embark on this wild guessing game across the globe as Master of Ceremony, navigating players through challenges that test their mental and physical abilities.”

Merging fantasy with reality in this larger-than-life adventure competition series, viewers will follow contestants as they embark on the road trip of a lifetime but have no idea where they are. In order to win, they must figure out their mystery locations. Once they’re on the blacked-out Destination X bus, the journey transforms into a real-life game board, with challenges designed to offer clever clues as to their location, along with a few misdirects to keep them guessing.

At the end of each episode, contestants must guess where they are and the furthest from the actual location is sent packing. The first participant to reach Destination X will be crowned the winner. With high stakes and mind-blowing spectacular gameplay, the series will keep viewers engaged and take them along for the ride.

The series is based on the Belgian format created by Geronimo and distributed globally by Be-Entertainment. “Destination X “is one of the fastest-selling unscripted formats and has won several awards, including a Rose d’Or for best Competition Reality, as well as Best Competition Reality Format and Best Multi-Platform Format by C21. The series launched in Belgium in 2023 on commercial broadcaster VTM and consistently won the Monday evening timeslot with an impressive 42% market share over the first eight episodes (18-44, Consolidated).

“Destination X” is be produced by Twofour, part of ITV Studios, and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Andy Cadman and Lee Smithurst will exec produce alongside Twofour Managing Director Dan Adamson and Chief Creative Director David Clews. Twofour Director of Production and Operations Shireen Abbott will oversee production. Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also exec produce.

“Destination X” marks the second commission between NBC and the BBC following the global phenomenon of “The Traitors.” Twofour will produce both versions. BBC will announce their host at a later date.