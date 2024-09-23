Lioness: Season Two Trailer Released for Espionage Thriller Series from Paramount+

Lioness returns next month for its second season on Paramount+, and the streaming service has released a brand-new trailer teasing what is ahead for Joe and her team of covert operatives.

Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman star in the series, which is inspired by a covert military organization that embeds female operatives undercover.

Paramount+ revealed the following about season two of Lioness:

In season two, as the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. The series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

Lioness season two debuts on Paramount+ on October 27th.

What do you think? Have you followed this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season two?