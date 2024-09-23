Revival: Syfy Announces Cast for Drama Series Based on Image Comic Series

Revival is coming soon to Syfy. The lead cast for the new drama series, based on the Image comic series from Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, has now been announced. According to Deadline, Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen will have series regular roles in the drama.

The series tells the story of a small town where, one day, many of the dead come back to life as if they never died. The following was revealed about the roles the leads will play in the series:

Scrofano’s Dana Cypress is a single mother and cop who’s constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn Sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date. Weltman plays Martha ‘Em’ Cypress, the younger daughter of the local sheriff. Having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, Em is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that for her in particular, is now turned upside down. Elliott portrays Wayne Cypress, the longtime Wausau Sheriff determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible – a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he’s sworn to protect. McQueen plays Ibrahim Ramin, a CDC scientist who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life.

Syfy’s ‘Revival’ Series Based On Comics Sets Main Cast https://t.co/yw4RTtIXiK — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 18, 2024

The premiere date for Revival will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series when it arrives on Syfy?