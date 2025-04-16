Based on a True Story: Cancelled by Peacock; No Season Three for Comedy-Thriller Series

Based on a True Story will not be returning for a third season. According to Variety, Peacock has canceled the series after two seasons on the streaming service.

Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones star in the series, which follows a couple producing a true crime podcast who end up in the middle of a murder investigation.

Season two of Based on a True Story premiered on Peacock in November.

What do you think? Did you watch Based on a True Story? Were you hoping for a third season?