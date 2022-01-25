Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol: Cancelled by Peacock, No Season Two for Thriller Series

The adventure won’t continue. Peacock has cancelled Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol so there won’t be a second season. The first season of 10 episodes began airing last September and the finale was released on November 18th.

A thriller drama series, the Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol TV show is based on Brown’s bestselling novel and stars Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, and Beau Knapp. The series follows the promising young Harvard professor Robert Langdon (Zukerman) who finds himself pulled into a complex mystery when his former mentor, Peter Solomon (Izzard), is kidnapped. Armed with a deep knowledge of history, symbols, and dead languages, Langdon must work together with Peter’s daughter, Katherine (Curry), and other allies to find the Lost Symbol and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

“We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story,” the streamer said Monday in a statement to Deadline. “We’re grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life.”

