Girls5eva

Girls5eva TV show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

Network: Peacock
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 7, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps.

A musical comedy series, the Girls5eva TV show was created by Meredith Scardino.

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. The band members are chill Dawn (Bareilles), sexy Summer (Philipps), workaholic Gloria (Pell), and fierce Wickie (Goldberry). This may be tougher than expected since the loss of Ashley (Ashely Park), the fifth member of the band who also kept them together.

These ladies may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but they can also be Girls5eva.

