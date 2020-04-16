Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, AP Bio, Psych: Peacock Releases Series Revival Footage

It’s a blast from the past! Peacock just released first looks at their upcoming TV series lineup, which includes revivals of Pysch and Saved by the Bell.

The new streaming service will also see the premiere of a new Punky Brewster series. The revival follows Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) as an adult. Other Peacock revivals include new episodes of AP Bio.



Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

Peacock launches this July. Check out the new teasers below:

The show that's perfected the delivery of "shut up." All new episodes of #APBio coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/OnAgnh43WV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

