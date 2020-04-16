Menu

Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, AP Bio, Psych: Peacock Releases Series Revival Footage

by Jessica Pena,

Punky Brewster TV show on Peacock: (canceled or renewed?)

It’s a blast from the past! Peacock just released first looks at their upcoming TV series lineup, which includes revivals of Pysch and Saved by the Bell.

The new streaming service will also see the premiere of a new Punky Brewster series. The revival follows Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) as an adult. Other Peacock revivals include new episodes of AP Bio.

Peacock launches this July. Check out the new teasers below:

 

 

 

What do you think? Are you a fan of Punky Brewster, Saved by The Bell, AP Bio, and/or Psych? Will you subscribe to Peacock?


