Network: Peacock

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 28, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, and Gabriela Cartol with Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, and Becky Ann Baker in recurring roles.

TV show description:

A darkly comedic thriller series, The Resort TV show was created by Andy Siara.

The story follows Noah (Harper) and Emma (Milioti), a young couple who is vacationing at the Oceana Vista Resort in the Mayan Riviera for their 10th anniversary.

Noah is a teacher who seems perfectly content floating through the mundane reality of his existence. Emma is also a teacher but she feels like she’s at a plateau in her monotonous marriage.

Their marriage is tested when they are drawn into the 15-year-old unsolved and bizarre mystery of two American teens that went missing.

The head of security is Baltasar Frías (Mendez) and Luna (Cartol) is a concierge. They’ve both been working for a long time at the resort, which is owned by an oddball named Alex (Hitchcock).

In 2007, Young Sam Knowlston (Gisondo) is on vacation with his parents, Carl (Baker) and Jan (Baker), and his girlfriend, Hannah (Ryan). Meanwhile, widower Murray Thompson (Offerman) and his girlfriend, are vacationing with Murray’s teenage daughter, Violet (Bloomgarden). Both Murray and Violet are grieving the loss of her mother.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

