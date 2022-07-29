The Resort: Season Two? Has the Peacock Mystery Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

This couple may get more than they bargained for. Has The Resort TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Peacock? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Resort, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Streaming on the Peacock subscription service, The Resort TV show stars William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, and Gabriela Cartol with Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, and Becky Ann Baker in recurring roles. The story follows Noah (Harper) and Emma (Milioti), a young couple who is vacationing at the Oceana Vista Resort in the Mayan Riviera for their 10th anniversary. They’re both teachers and while Noah is content just coasting through life, Emma is thinking there must be more to life than this. Their marriage is tested when they are drawn into the 15-year-old unsolved and bizarre mystery of two American teens that went missing.



As of July 29, 2022, The Resort has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is often difficult to predict whether Peacock will cancel or renew The Resort for season two. This show seems to be set up as a one-season series with a set ending, but it could certainly continue into a second season with a new mystery. My suspicion is that The Resort will end with its eighth episode. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Resort cancellation or renewal news.



