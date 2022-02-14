Bel-Air: Season Two? Has the Peacock Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Bel-Air TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Peacock?



Streaming on the Peacock subscription service, the Bel-Air TV show is a reimagining of the 90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It stars Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones, and Adrian Holmes. Set in modern-day America, the story follows young Will Smith’s (Banks) complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. When a couple of guys (who were up to no good) started making trouble in his neighborhood, Will is sent to stay with his wealthy Aunt Viv (Freeman), Uncle Phil (Holmes), and cousins Carlton (Sholotan), Hilary (Jones), and Ashley (Akbar) in an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood for a fresh start.



Bel-Air has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether Peacock will cancel or renew Bel-Air for season two. In this case, we don’t have to wonder because the streaming service ordered two seasons out of the gate. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bel-Air cancellation or renewal news.



