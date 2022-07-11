Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Season Three? Has the Peacock Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

It’s another family reunion. Has the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Peacock? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Peacock subscription service, the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem TV show is an extension of the long-running NBC daytime drama. The spin-off features current and past members of the Days of Our Lives cast, including Kristian Alfonso, Peter Reckell, Eileen Davidson, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Steve Burton, Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Lucas Adams, Camila Banus, Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson, Loretta Devine, Vince Van Patten, Tanner Stine, Christopher Sean, Abigail Klein, Colton Little, Victoria Grace, and Remington Hoffman. This time around, characters travel to the far reaches of the globe and trade the comforts of home for heartwarming reunions and an adventure of a lifetime. Supercouple Steve (Nichols) and Kayla (Evans) make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black (Hogestyn) travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul (Sean). Meanwhile, new parents Ben (Wilson) and Ciara (Konefal) drop anchor in Montreal where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope (Alfonso).



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 11, 2022, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Peacock will cancel or renew a show like Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem for a third season. However, Days of Our Lives has an established audience and this spin-off can generate buzz for that show as well as help to draw past viewers back into the fold. Beyond Salem runs just five episodes a season and is shot quickly (as all soaps are these days), requiring very little commitment from the returning actors. I have no doubt that Beyond Salem will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem cancellation or renewal news.



