Sacred Lies: Season Three? Peacock Picks Up Facebook Watch Series with Option to Renew

Sacred Lies is making a big move. The series has been picked up, and it will now be a part of Peacock. The first two seasons will be a part of the launch of the streaming service next week. The series was created by Raelle Tucker, and the deal comes with an option for a third season. The series has not yet been renewed though.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents of Blumhouse TV, said the following about the move of the series from Facebook Watch to Peacock:

“We’ve truly enjoyed working with Raelle, and were always impressed by her steady hand over the series. She is a brilliant and unique storyteller, with a wealth of ideas, some of which we’re exploring even now. We’re thrilled the show will reach a whole new audience.”

Sacred Lies is just one of the shows a part of Peacock’s launch.

