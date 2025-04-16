And Just Like That…: Season Three Trailer and Premiere Date Released

And Just Like That … has its return date. Max announced that the Sex & the City sequel series will return next month with the release of a trailer.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett star in the season, which will continue to follow the lives of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends in New York City.

Max shared the following about season three:

“From executive producer Michael Patrick King, AND JUST LIKE THAT… follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema, and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City.”

And Just Like That … returns on May 29th. The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Max series? Do you plan to watch season three next month?