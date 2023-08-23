And Just Like That: Season Three Renewal Announced for Max Sequel Series

And Just Like That… is ending its second season tomorrow, and Max has now renewed the comedy-drama series from Michael Patrick King for a third season. The series is a sequel to Sex and the City, which aired for six seasons on HBO and had two feature film follow-ups.

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton, the series follows Carrie (Parker) and her friends as they deal with life in their 50s. Season two saw the return of Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) to Carrie’s life.

Of the renewal, King said, “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, Max also spoke about renewing And Just Like That … for a third year:

“We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, AND JUST LIKE THAT… ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date. As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max series? Have you been watching the second season?