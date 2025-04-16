America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons: FOX Sets Event Series and New John Walsh Special

FOX is expanding the world of America’s Most Wanted. The network has announced a new event series and a new special celebrating John Walsh’s work since the series began.

The FOX event series, America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, will be hosted by Harris Faulkner and will show missing persons found and reunited with their families. A press release revealed more about the event series and the upcoming special.

“ABOUT AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: MISSING PERSONS: Hosted by FOX News Channel Emmy award-winning anchor Harris Faulkner, America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons is an all-new format that centers on finding missing people and reuniting them with their families. Each week, a panel composed of esteemed crime experts will dive deep into analyzing various missing person cases, and multiple panelists will travel on-location for a field investigation, in hopes of gaining additional insight of the case under discussion. Faulkner and the expert panelists will further urge fellow viewers to participate as armchair detectives by providing tips to help law enforcement find missing individuals and bring closure to families. America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Dan Martin and John Ferracane. Martin also serves as showrunner. The all-new three-week event series America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons premieres Monday, April 28 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX and next day on Hulu. ABOUT AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: JOHN WALSH’S DIRTY DOZEN As prolific and Emmy-Award winning series host John Walsh hits a milestone of hosting 1,100 episodes of America’s Most Wanted and helping capture 1,198 fugitives, America’s Most Wanted: John Walsh’s Dirty Dozen looks back at the origin story of this groundbreaking true crime series and how America’s Most Wanted began back in 1988. John, alongside his son Callahan Walsh, will explore the America’s Most Wanted tape vault as John personally walks viewers through his proudest and most influential captures of all time, his dirty dozen! America’s Most Wanted: John Walsh’s Dirty Dozen is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. The special is executive produced by John Ferracane and John Walsh. Ferracane also serves as showrunner. America’s Most Wanted returns with an all-new season Monday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX and next day on Hulu. America’s Most Wanted: John Walsh’s Dirty Dozen airs Wednesday, May 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX and next day on Hulu.””

What do you think? Will you watch these new additions to the America’s Most Wanted franchise?